Ferrovial sells 25% of Heathrow Airport: details of the transaction

Ferrovial, Spanish multinational active in transport sectorhas reached an agreement for the sale of its entire stake (approximately 25%) in FGP Topco, parent company of Heathrow Airport Holdings, for 2.368 billion pounds.



The agreement was reached with two different buyers, the French private equity giant Ardian and the Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund The Public Investment Fund (PIF), which would acquire Ferrovial’s stake of approximately 15% and approximately 10% respectively, through separate vehicles.

“For the last 17 years,” he commented Luke Bugeja, CEO of Ferrovial Airports- we contributed to the transformation of Heathrow, together with our fellow shareholders, achieving excellent results in our long-term role as investors. These include overseeing a £12 billion investment, expanding its capacity with the construction of Terminal 2 and improving its operational performance. We are very pleased to have made Heathrow one of the most connected airports in the world and the busiest airport in Europe”.

Ferrovial stressed that it remains “fully committed to the development of its airport activities and in investments in the sector”, of which it holds one 50% share in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports in the UK, a 60% share in Dalaman Airport in Turkey and a 49% share in JFK Airport New Terminal One in New York.

