Ferrero, a 70 million hole: the wrong investment in New Wales

Ferrero runs away from Australia, the hazelnut investment in New South Wales turned out to be a flop. For the group this is a loss 70 million dollars, an investment that lasted ten years but which betrayed expectations. The confectionery company of Alba – we read in Milano Finanza – he thus decided to remove one million hazelnuts planted 10 years ago. The Ferreros had chosen Australia in an attempt to find new territories suitable for hazelnut cultivation. An unexpected failure but certified by the numbers. After the purchase occurred in 2013 of two potato farms and the subsequent planting of 1 million hazelnuts in the Riverina area, from 2018 to today the multinational based in Luxembourg it was supposed to collect 5,000 tons of hazelnuts.



Read also: Healthcare, nurses alongside doctors: historic strike on 5 December

Read also: Mattarella resigns. Nordio at the Quirinale. Rumor shakes the Palace

Production, however, never took off: according to findings made at the end of 2022 by Agri Australias, the Australian branch of Ferrero, despite millionaire investments Revenues were well below expectations. This convinced Ferrero to abandon the path taken 10 years ago. According to some articles published in the Australian press, the problems would have arisen from a simple error of judgment: could not find a kind of hazelnut capable of surviving and thriving in the chosen area, the Riverina.

Subscribe to the newsletter