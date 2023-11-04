Ferrari simply sells more electrified models than normal models, who would have thought?

To answer the intro right away: everyone, if you think carefully. Ferrari still sells a few cars without hybrid stuff on board. The Roma, Portofino, and 812. If you’re looking for a true traditional Ferrari experience, you really want a mid-engine model. These are only the 296 GTB and GTS and the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Spider.

Hybrid models are overtaking ‘normal’ models

The result is simple. For the first time, more than 50 percent of Ferraris sold are with a hybrid engine. According to Financial Times, the SF90 and 296 accounted for 51 percent of the Maranello brand’s sales in the third quarter. As mentioned, these are not just the Ferraris, sales of the Portofino and 812 also seem to be no longer what they used to be. So in a way it makes a lot of sense.

Permanent?

There is one reason why this trend is and is not permanent. Ferrari will certainly focus more on hybrid and the SF90 and 296 will continue to be popular for a while. However, production of the Purosangue will soon pick up steam. If the forecasts are correct, this SUV, initially available without a hybrid drive, will still generate some significant figures. Although Ferrari is reportedly also working on a V6 hybrid version of the SUV. If we can make a prediction: it will be cheaper than the V12 and therefore sell much more. Then the world will look very different again.

Full EV

So it still concerns Ferrari’s (plug-in) hybrid models, the brand has not yet announced an EV. Ferrari also does not want to say anything about an end date for their petrol cars. According to the brand, the freedom for customers to determine which drive they want is sacred as long as it is still possible. In any case, the choice will be from EV models, hybrid models and models with only an ICE on board.

This article Ferrari’s hybrids overtake ‘normal’ models first appeared on Ruetir.