After a sprint sacrificed to look forward to Sunday with greater confidence, it was clear that all Ferrari’s attention was directed towards the Grand Prix where, also starting from the front row conquered in Friday’s qualifying, the Ferrari would be able to take advantage of that new set of softs saved on day before.

Although the Cavallino was aware of certain limitations already shown in the sprint, where it had been slowed down by tire degradation and overheating problems of the Power Unit, there was hope that the long race could turn into a good opportunity to recover some points in the constructors’ championship on a Mercedes that appeared to be in difficulty.

However, precisely on this last aspect, the Brazilian Grand Prix smacks of a missed opportunity, of a Ferrari that, despite itself, complicated its life after just a few metres. Halloween passed a few days ago, but the image of Charles Leclerc’s SF-23 stopped against the barriers at turn six on the formation lap brought silence and a shiver down my spine, with that meager sensation of finding myself in a nightmare which you would like to wake up as soon as possible, like pressing a reset button.

The event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, therefore, could not have started in a worse way for the Red Team, which in the space of a few seconds found its best hope of achieving a top-level result out of the running. Retracing the moments preceding the accident, the procedure seemed to be the same as that followed in other stages of the championship, with the classic deactivation of the speed limiter and the search for the bite point, i.e. the method for identifying the clutch release point, essential for carrying out a good start.

Once the reconnaissance lap has begun, the Monegasque follows the normal activities useful in order to maintain heat in the tires just removed from the tyrewarmers and from the telemetry data nothing anomalous can be detected, at least until the offending curve. At that moment the Ferrari driver was going through turn six, without making any particular change in trajectory, also because in a stretch of over 250 km/h there would have been no need given that it is a curve that imposes a good amount of energy on the tires. However, suddenly the engine of SF-23 number 16 shuts down, with the car spinning off until it reaches the barriers.

Observing the telemetry data, it emerges that in that phase Leclerc was not on the accelerator, but rather on the brakes to face the entry into turn six. What can be seen both from the onboard and from the telemetries is how, as soon as the Monegasque shifts down to fifth gear, the combustion engine goes silent: the data in fact highlights how the engine rpm drops almost instantly to zero, demonstrating that the Power Unit has been switched off . The interesting aspect is that the rear lock which then triggered the spin does not appear to have occurred in conjunction with the engine stopping, but rather in the subsequent phases.

In fact, initially we see Leclerc attempting to continue the steering phase with the steering wheel which at that point has become very heavy and hard given the loss of support from the hydraulic part and, consequently, also from the power steering. Only a few moments later the rear locks which caused the spin, with the car now impossible to steer. There was, therefore, not a single moment in which all the elements overlapped on each other, but rather a sequence of events, which finally led to the rear tires locking, triggering the spin.

“I lost the steering wheel because the power steering didn’t work, so it felt stiff and hard. I went straight and the engine stopped for protection reasons, which blocked the rear axle and sent me into a spin,” the Monegasque said during interviews, explaining how the rear block would have been generated by an engine protection map activated by the control unit. This is not a totally anomalous scenario, given that in the past there have been other episodes of pilots who have had to face something similar, but in this case what needs to be understood is the underlying cause of the electronic problem that generated the turning off the car and connected systems.

After the initial and understandable desperation inside the single-seater, Leclerc attempted to restart the car with the help of the hybrid engine, demonstrating that, at least the electrical part, continued to function even at the moment of impact with the barriers . After restarting the car with the support of the MGU-K for a brief moment, the hydraulic system also became active again, so much so that the Monegasque was able to downshift to first to get back on track and attempt to return to the pits.

However, after about thirty meters the same problem that occurred previously arose again, leading to the engine shutting down and the Ferrari driver’s final retirement. An illusion that lasted a few seconds, just the time to go up a gear, which in any case represents an indication that it was not a problem that could be solved with a banal power cycle, i.e. that procedure which involves restarting the car, like a sort of reset button.

As briefly illustrated by Team Principal Frederic Vasseur during the interviews, the problem would not be strictly connected to the hydraulic part, which in fact tends not to lead to the complete shutdown of the car, but rather to a system which then triggered a chain reaction: “The system has turned off the hydraulic system and the engine. It’s more something linked to an electronic control than anything else.” Now we will wait for the car to return to Maranello, where more in-depth analyzes will be carried out on the cause of the Monegasque’s withdrawal.

