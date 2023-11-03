The hopes of seeing Ferrari being able to compete at the 8h of Bahrain are slim to a minimum, given the current state of affairs.

In the last round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, both 499Ps can still win the drivers’ title, but if mathematics does not yet condemn the Maranello standard-bearers, there are two situations that instead clearly cut off the Reds’ legs.

The first is almost chronic, namely the difficulty in managing the tire degradation that the Hypercar prepared by AF Corse has suffered since the beginning of the year. An aspect that is even more amplified in Sakhir given the abrasive asphalt, on which the Prancing Horse cars are unable to go, at least according to what James Calado says.

“Unfortunately the situation is terrible, we have no pace; we are perplexed because we actually feel the car driving well and everything seems normal, but we are at 2-3 seconds. If we make a comparison with the Fuji, we are suffering in all areas. But the truth is that we had already seen in the tests carried out here in September that it would be difficult”, explains the Englishman to the journalists present in Bahrain, including Motorsport.com.

“It was also a little warmer and we hoped that with cooler temperatures we would suffer less; but it’s the same. Unfortunately, apart from Le Mans, tire degradation has always been something we’ve had more difficulty with. This is the worst track and for the race the scenario is not the best.”

“Even on the single lap there is something wrong. Today we will try to understand how to make some changes and see if there are improvements, we are doing our best. Compared to the tests we also have a slightly different set-up, but being able to do double stints at a constant pace is not easy on this asphalt.”

“We are trying to work more on the race pace, compromising a bit the pace that can be had at the start with the new tyre. I don’t think we will use the mediums in the race because both in the tests and in yesterday’s Free Practice we saw that on our cars don’t work”.

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Nicklas Nielsen appears slightly more confident, sharing the wheel of the Ferrari #50 with Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina: “In free practice it’s always difficult to judge everyone’s work. I think the Toyota is clearly faster overall, we’ll have to push to try to stay with the GR010s without compromising anything on the pace, personally I don’t see any major obstacles, we simply have to do the best with what we have”.

“As #50, our pace has always been excellent, unfortunately we lost points at Spa and Le Mans, but that’s part of the races. What happened to Antonio in Belgium was due to a difficult situation with the temperatures, while at the 24h we could have achieved a double if there hadn’t been problems that weren’t our fault.”

“Unfortunately it happens, but at Le Mans the fastest car doesn’t always win, as in endurance in general. You have to be constant and consistent, which is what we always try to do. We’re all very close.”

Ferdinando Cannizzo, Engineer in charge of the endurance programme, is less pessimistic and tries to look at the positive aspects that actually exist on Michelin tires in the Middle East, with the French tire manufacturer having brought the medium and hard compounds for the LMHs.

“I have to say that as far as tire management is concerned everything seems perfect: the warm-up phase is excellent and the degradation is also more than good, I think we are the best on the grid in this aspect. Yesterday we were very happy in FP2, the session from which we had more data”.

“In terms of grip we are not in a bad situation; the track and top speed are the points where we are most lacking. There are three long main straights here, which makes it very difficult for us to fight. Although the mission seems impossible, we will try to find anything like setup, strategy and whatever.”

“Naturally our goal is to always fight until the end. Clearly there is something we have to do because we are facing a very big challenge. Like Ferrari, we will never give up before the race, even though the mission seems impossible.”

And here the allusion to the Balance of Performance is clearly evident, which also for Bahrain does not seem to be at all favorable to Ferrari. By regulation it is forbidden to talk about it and even journalists have learned that it is better not to ask certain questions, as they cannot have precise answers on the matter.

But the great boss Antonello Coletta doesn’t agree and, as already said to Motorsport.com in the exclusive interview granted at Mugello on the occasion of the 2023 Ferrari World Finals, despite not mentioning the infamous term ‘BoP’ he explains in a more than exhaustive manner what is the disappointment with today’s reality, the second problem – as we said above – of the 499P.

“As the last race it will be very complicated, I think that 8 hours on this track, with its characteristics, will be really tough. In any case, we will fight from the first to the last lap, even if honestly the conditions for us are not positive at all “, says Coletta.

“The situation is very clear: today there is a problem and I hope that the conditions for next year change because the second part of the season was really critical. I think everyone has seen that there hasn’t been the right management by the authorities.”

“Changing things is not my job, but it’s up to the authorities. In these conditions we can’t have a clean race, with everyone’s exact value on the field. Racing like this is not sporting, but means proceeding by trial and error.”

“The first part of the season was very positive and in the first races there were some excellent battles, while in the second the scenario was completely different. It is normal that with the current circumstances nothing more can be done, but I hope that in 2024 everyone can be OK from the first race.”

“In this championship everyone must be able to fight on equal terms from the first race and in all the others.”

As explained several times, the changes to the BoP introduced after the 24h of Le Mans won by Ferrari have slowed down the Emilian prototype enormously, sometimes even beyond measure. And that balance that was found on the track was miserably lost, like the show.

“Our team clearly needs to understand and improve the management of the races and the car, as is normal. It’s part of our job, but in any case I reiterate that all this must be done in the right circumstances. At Le Mans we have it seen, there was a big tussle between all the brands, then it’s clear that everyone is doing their own job and trying to grow in their own way”, underlines Coletta.

“But it’s not impossible to arrive at the right balance that puts everyone in a position to fight and we saw this very well at Le Mans. And Ferrari competed against everyone, not just against the Toyotas. After that it wasn’t like that anymore” .

“This is why I say that tomorrow’s race will be very complicated indeed, we know that Bahrain has very high tire degradation, but in any case it’s the same situation for everyone. We have to do our best to try to deal with the situation, but I also say which is not the only problem we have; there are others.”

This also leads to difficulties in understanding how to proceed in the future, given that the ‘neutered’ 499P cannot go to its maximum and limit, exposing any problems to be resolved and improved.

“In the tests over the next few months we will also see how to proceed with the improvements for the 499P. We need to understand whether it will be necessary to spend money on approved parts, or whether we will be able to make progress without resorting to innovations of this kind.”

“We will probably decide whether to make updates by spending tokens by January, but at the moment it is not planned. For now the car should remain the same, we are convinced that it is good and therefore we hope that the battle can be equal between everyone.”

“In those conditions it will be possible to understand how and where to improve the car, but at the moment it is complicated to understand how to make modifications and changes if the car has a potential reduced to 70%. It is undersized, so we cannot proceed in this direction” .

“In the first part of the season we were not the best, but certainly among the most competitive. We were always in the front rows, fighting for the podium in all the races. Unfortunately, after Le Mans the situation was not the same”.

“I know it was the first season for everyone, the team and the Federation, but I would like that at the end of this we can understand how to better manage the situation, allowing everyone to express themselves to the fullest and correctly, between cars, teams and drivers.”

“It is clear that, in all cases, our season has been positive. We won the most important race of the year, scoring two Pole Positions, including one at the 24h of Le Mans, achieving podiums. I think we can be very happy with all this, considering that a year and a half ago we had nothing.”

“But the past is the past, now we have to think about the future, which is the thing that matters most to us. And here I must say that the current situation does not make me happy, we are in the second half of the grid and we know that our real value is completely different”.

Finally, Coletta also made a point of defending his boys; many have criticized the performance of Pier Guidi/Calado/Giovinazzi and Fuoco/Nielsen/Molina, even the leaders of other teams (definitely avoidable move), but the great Ferrari boss doesn’t agree.

“At the moment my idea and that of my colleagues is to confirm the entire lineup. As normal, there will be some agreements to renew and we will talk about it, but I am happy with what has been done and we have shown that we have six excellent drivers, capable to develop the car in a very short time and to perform well in the race, without making mistakes”.

“Perhaps the only one was in Spa, but in any case I noticed that in the other teams the mistakes of the drivers occurred in a greater number than in us. So I am very happy with who we have and there are no problems. If we confirm the drivers , the lineups will be the same.”

