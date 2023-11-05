In the Ferrari garage, the management of the Interlagos weekend was aimed at arriving at the start of the Grand Prix scheduled for today in the best possible conditions. Leclerc managed to bring the car to the front row on Friday (putting a lot of himself into it) while the team made sure to be able to tackle the 71 laps scheduled for today without leaving anything to chance. The Cavallino engineers sacrificed the starting position in the Sprint race, saving a set of softs, a set that Leclerc will have at his disposal today together with two mediums and one hard, i.e. the same availability as Max Verstappen.

Leclerc, however, is not aiming to annoy the world champion, trying to keep up with Max’s pace would most likely be suicidal in the race. The objective is to gain an important margin in the first stint to be able to remotely manage a possible response from Mercedes, i.e. the direct opponent. “We have decided to partially sacrifice today’s race in view of the Grand Prix and we will see if we have done our game well – confirmed Frederic Vasseur – we did not use new tires in the Sprint qualifying and so tomorrow Charles will have a set of new Softs; Carlos will have one with just two laps under his belt and both will have two sets of Mediums.” Vasseur limits himself to a tire analysis, but it’s not just a question of tire management.

Ferrari, like Mercedes, strongly hopes that the temperatures on the Interlagos circuit will drop compared to the 27 degrees (50 on the asphalt) recorded before the start of the sprint race. Leclerc and Sainz covered a good part of the 24 laps yesterday afternoon, releasing the accelerator well in advance at the end of the straights to be able to let the power unit breathe a little more.

“In the Sprint we had to suffer more than expected – admitted Sainz – we had to manage the engine temperatures and this forced us to do a lot of lift and coast right from the early stages of the race, which obviously affected our performance” .

The problem is due to an overly optimistic calculation of the cooling system, and became evident when Carlos and Charles found themselves behind other cars.

For Leclerc, who will start from second place, the problem should be less nagging than yesterday, for Sainz (who will start from seventh place) much will depend on the start and the management of the first laps.

On paper, Carlos should be more exposed, and the Scuderia garage will probably focus on the strategy to guarantee as many laps as possible in clean air. If the weather then grants a gift by bringing temperatures back below twenty degrees, all the men in red will breathe a sigh of relief.

