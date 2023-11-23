Ferrari sent another spare body to Abu Dhabi, after the one available in Las Vegas had been fitted for Carlos Sainz who was forced to change the chassis, power unit and battery due to the now infamous manhole cover that had risen on the long straight of the Strip.

In the Yas Marina garage, at the end of the Scuderia’s garage, the presence of the Spaniard’s damaged monocoque was not overlooked: the mechanics have completed the “stripping” of all the details, but it is not expected to be used, given that the repair on the bottom it can only be made in the factory in Maranello.

Despite the alarmist information that had spread in Las Vegas, Sainz’s seat did not have a hole as had been said, but had “only” cracked.

Not that the clarification changes the severity of the impact: Carlos passed over the manhole at a speed of 320 km/h, measured by telemetry, and the effect was devastating for the SF-23, but it is fair to say that the safety of the pilot, fortunately, was not put into doubt, despite the strong blow that the Iberian felt all over his spine.

Even the floor of the body did not tear, but was cut, opening a crack that could not guarantee the necessary resistance for the chassis to be considered safe.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF-23: a rake full of sensors is mounted on Leclerc’s car

In the meantime, on Charles Leclerc’s red car, the Prancing Horse mechanics were assembling a mega rack loaded with sensors which tomorrow in the initial laps of the first free practice session will serve to collect data that could be useful for next year’s car. In previous years the Scuderia amazed with that enormous pylon mounted cantilevered behind the single-seater, while on this occasion there is a more traditional scaffold placed in front of the right rear wheel to collect useful information on the rear axle.

