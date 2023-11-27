The event was an opportunity to celebrate the 22 titles won in different series, to which are added the special awards given to the official drivers who brought the 499P to triumph at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Pier Guidi-Calado-Giovinazzi, and to the drivers who won the 24 Hours of Nürburgring with the debut 296 GT3.

Speaking during the ceremony were Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Antonello Coletta, Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti, and Ferdinando Cannizzo, Head of Endurance Race Cars.

National titles

As per tradition, numerous successes were recorded in the Italian Gran Turismo Championship. In the Endurance Cup, the GT3 Assoluto title signed by drivers Giancarlo Fisichella and Tommaso Mosca and the GT Cup Pro-Am title by Luca Demarchi, Sabatino Di Mare and Simone Patrinicola stand out; Among the teams, Scuderia Baldini and Best Lap were awarded respectively for the Team GT3 and GT Cup Pro-Am titles. In the Sprint Cup, however, Vincenzo Scarpetta won the GT Cup Am title.

Ferrari is also a protagonist in the Italian hillclimbs. In the Italian Mountain Speed ​​Championship Lucio Peruggini won the overall Drivers’ title in the GT Group and in the GT Supercup class, Vincenzo Cimino the GT Group Trophy. In the Italian Mountain Speed ​​Trophy Stefano Artuso won the Final, Group GT Cup, and in the Northern zone tricolor in the same class. Roberto Ragazzi obtained two titles, both in the North zone, for the GT Group and in the GT Supercup class.

The year also recorded successes in the Drivers’ rankings in the National GT Challenge with Thomas Petersen (GT Cup), in the ADAC Special Touring Car Trophy with Uwe Lauer and Francesco Lopez (GT3), and in the British Endurance Championship with John Seale and Jamie Stanley (Class B).

Photo by: 24h Nürburgring

#30 Frikadelli Racing Team Ferrari 296 GT3: Earl Bamber, Nick Catsburg, David Pittard, Felipe Fernandez Laser

International competitions

On European tracks, the drivers at the wheel of the Prancing Horse cars achieved victories in the International GT Open, in the Pro-Am class, with Eddie Cheever III and Marco Pulcini; in the GT Cup Open, overall classification, with Iván Velasco and Jorge Cabezas.

In the Ultimate Cup Series – Endurance GT with Jean Bernard Bouvet, David Hallyday and Jean Paul Pagny, first both in the overall classification and in the UGT3A class; other titles arrived in the Sprint GT of the same series: the one reserved for Drivers in the UGT3B class with Francesco Atzori, and the overall one for Teams awarded to SR&R.

In the GT World Challenge Asia Yusuke Yamasaki and Yorikatsu Tsujiko won the Drivers’ ranking of the GT Japan Cup Am, which takes into consideration the results obtained in the tests held on Japanese tracks.

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari 499P Maranello Parade

Special recognitions

The success at the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans earned a prize for Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, who drove the 499P number 51 of the Ferrari – AF Corse team to triumph in the top “Hypercar” class.

While the extraordinary results obtained at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring with the Ferrari 296 GT3 are the basis of the awards given to David Pittard, Felipe Laser, Nick Catsburg, Earl Bamber, overall winners with the Frikadelli Racing Team car of the race held on iconic German track; and to Leonard Weiss, Jochen Krumbach, Daniel Keilwitz, Indy Dontje, who finished first in the SP9 Pro-Am class with the WTM by Rinaldi Racing car.

During the event, both the drivers and the representatives of the winning teams in the two 24 Hours were rewarded.