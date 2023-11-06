When someone says “Ferrari” the first thing you think of is howling V12 engines, right? Then you are apparently part of a dying breed, because nowadays that is anything but the powertrain that most Ferrari clients choose. Even a roaring V8 is no longer their preference… Or at least not as a standalone power source.

And the SUV then?

Ferrari has released its figures for the third quarter of 2023, and a remarkable statistic emerges. For example, it is not the fact that the Italians already delivered more cars than a year before — duh — or the fact that they of course made more profit that gets our attention, but a fact about the powertrains. Somewhere at the bottom of the press release, Ferrari reveals that 51 percent of the 3,459 cars sold in Q3 2023 were hybrids. As far as we know, this is the first time that Ferrari’s petrol engine has lost out to another drivetrain.

However, don’t think that those hybrid Ferraris are boring cars, on the contrary. The brand has two PHEVs in its showrooms and both the 296 and the SF90 use their electrification mainly to produce even more power. The only SUV that the Italians have in the showroom, the Purosangue, is powered by a traditional V12… So it’s up to you whether you consider this news item a greater sacrilege than if we had had to report that most customers had chosen that.