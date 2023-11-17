During the first free practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Ferrari was faced with a scenario that it undoubtedly would have liked to avoid. In fact, after just eight minutes, the session was in fact stopped due to the failure of a concrete fixing around a manhole which hit both the car of Carlos Sainz and that of Esteban Ocon of Alpine.

The Ferrarista suffered a gash on his SF-23 after taking off onto a manhole cover which lifted from its seat, leading to extensive damage. The impact with the manhole occurred at 320 km/h at a time when, on the straight of the Strip, he was with the accelerator completely wide open. As a result of the accident, a few moments later his SF-23 fell silent, telling the Spaniard to park the car on board on the track as the engine had stalled.

During the press conference, the Team Principal of the Scuderia di Maranello was understandably annoyed by the situation, so much so that he defined it as unacceptable, because in the impact on the Madrid-based team the chassis, engine and battery were damaged, resulting in a huge bill to pay . As for the first two elements, the team is already working on the replacement: the engineers are already assembling the new shock, while on the engine side it should be a Friday unit to be used during free practice.

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

However, the situation regarding the battery would be different, the possible replacement of which would most likely entail a penalty given that it would be the third unit during this season, therefore beyond the two allowed by the regulation. For this reason, Ferrari turned to the FIA ​​asking for an exemption, so that it could replace the unit without incurring a penalty, citing the fact that the failure was caused by an external object as the reason.

However, after examining the case, the Federation did not grant any exemption to the Cavallino team. According to what is read in the press release, there are two elements that do not allow an exemption to be granted: firstly, the fact that the regulation must be applied to the letter and, secondly, the fact that the stewards do not have the possibility to act differently.

“Having received a request from the Competitor (Ferrari) requesting a derogation from the Sporting Regulations in order to allow the replacement of the battery, having heard the Team Representative, the Director of the FIA ​​Single-seater Department, having

Having viewed the video evidence and examined the Team Declaration Sheet, the Stewards determine that despite the fact that the damage was caused by highly unusual external circumstances, Article 2.1 of the Formula 1 Sporting Regulations obliges all race officials, including the Stewards, to apply the regulations as they are written”, reads the press release.

“Consequently, the mandatory penalty specified in Article 28.3 of the Sporting Regulations must be applied. The Stewards note that if they had the authority to grant an exemption in what they consider to be extenuating, unusual and unfortunate circumstances, they would have done so , but the regulations do not allow such action.”

