It wouldn’t have been a hydraulic problem, but what caused the blackout of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari SF-23 on the formation lap of the Brazilian GP would have been an electronic problem that probably started from a solenoid valve in the gearbox or brake-by. wire.

It would therefore be understandable why the Monegasque driver suffered a rear axle lock, before the control unit triggered a protection map which put the various mechanical functions into recovery: the power unit and the hydraulic system. The engine stopped, while all the aids instantly stopped working, so Charles found himself without power steering (which made the steering very hard), transmission, differential and brake-by-wire.

It was impossible for the driver, who had to line up in the front row next to the poleman, Max Verstappen, to control the red one, and it was inevitable that the SF-23 would end up uncontrolled against the protections. Before leaving the cockpit, Leclerc had tried to reset the electronics to assess whether there was the possibility of starting the car again.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari against the barriers of turn 6 on the formation lap of the Brazilian GP

Ferrari, like other single-seaters, uses the MGU-K as a starter so the driver tried it, before assessing any damage to the suspension and aerodynamics. Immediately after the start of the race the red flag went out due to the accident involving Alex Albon, Kevin Magnussen as well as Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo and there was the hidden hope of getting Charles to restart.

The power unit showed signs of awakening for a few moments, but the protection was reactivated, turning everything off again. Ferrari did not want to give any updates on the cause of Leclerc’s retirement: the technicians want to dismantle the car before expressing a judgement, even if those who were at the wall and at the Remote Garage will have had the opportunity to see the anomalous data.

Read also: