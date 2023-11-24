In the few laps afforded by an FP2 session reduced to less than half the expected time due to two red flags, Leclerc sent a message. For now it’s just a fast lap, the best of the day, but it’s a significant time. Charles missed the FP1 session having to hand over the car to Robert Shwartzman, and in the afternoon session he only covered one lap before the red flag triggered by Carlos Sainz going off the track. After more than twenty minutes of waiting the session resumed, and on the first flying lap Leclerc set the time which later remained the best ever.

“I only did one lap with the Mediums, then immediately with the Softs – explained Leclerc – and the sensations were quite good. It’s a good sign when we start like this, so I hope we can have a great weekend. Mercedes also seemed very strong in FP1, while I’m not sure what they did in FP2, they seemed less fast.”

Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing con Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari nel paddock di Abu Dhabi

After the second red flag (caused by Nico Hulkenberg) Leclerc completed five flying laps, keeping the soft tires used in the qualifying simulation, but without being able to obtain sufficient data for a comparison with his direct rivals, all limited by the reduction in session time.

“From the point of view of references I believe that we will arrive at Sunday’s race with the information that we normally have in a sprint weekend – explained Charles – that is, few certainties, so as far as I’m concerned it will be very interesting and normally it is one of our strong points ”.

Sainz paid a high price due to a mistake at turn 3, impacting the barriers at a point where speeds exceeded 260 km/h. The impact, which occurred from the side, was strong enough to detach part of the Techpro barriers, which performed their role very well. Carlos got out of the car without problems, and once he returned to the pits he reassured everyone.

“I feel good, it was a rather important accident, but thanks to the safety standards we have today we can get out of the car unscathed. I have some pain, but nothing to worry about.”

Sainz immediately reported that his exit was also conditioned by the presence of a car in front of him which created a ‘dirty’ trail, but already in the FP1 session Shwartzman had complained about how the car touched the asphalt at that point, influencing directionality.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, gets out of his damaged car after the accident in FP2

However, Carlos spoke about something different on that stretch of the track compared to previous years. “For some reason in that section of the track you notice a change, there are two bumps, one at the exit of turn 2 and the other at the entrance of turn 3. With this generation of cars that point is very unstable, and I was already to go out in the FP1 session. Then I changed some things about the setup and for some reason when I got to that lap I was caught by surprise, becoming a passenger.”

The lap in which the impact occurred was the second lap of FP2. “Between the two sessions we made several setup changes – underlined Carlos – which could have had an effect but I don’t want to go into details”.

Sainz thus missed the FP2 session, but the damage should not go further. “We shouldn’t get any penalties, so all is well for the rest of the weekend,” he confirmed before setting an appointment for tomorrow.

