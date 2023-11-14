Ferrari, corporate welfare is growing: 250 hires signed with the unions by the first half of 2024

It’s official: Ferrari will make 250 hires by the first half of 2024. This is the new agreement for the competitiveness bonus signed with the unions of Fim, Uilm and Fismic and an expansion of the welfare program. It is part of the widespread share ownership plan, with the aim of promote a culture of collective responsibility and to increase involvement in corporate life.

Read also: Ferrari presents the SP-8, new one-off roadster

On the other hand the Maranello company is experiencing unstoppable growth according to what the accounts say. The increase of net revenues marked 1.5 billion euros, by registering a +23,5% compared to 2022. A leap was also seen in vehicle deliveries, which rose to 3459 with an increase of 8%. So thenet profit rose to 332 million eurosreaching a record increase of 46%, which (obviously) did not leave the stock’s position on the stock market indifferent, which in fact increased by 5.6%.

Subscribe to the newsletter