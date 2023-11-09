After the celebratory livery for the Monza event, dedicated to the historic success achieved in the 24h of Le Mans with the 499P, Ferrari has chosen to present itself with a new white and red color scheme for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which returns in calendar after a long absence.

41 years have passed since the last time there was a race in the most famous city in the state of Nevada, when the single-seaters battled on a circuit temporarily set up in the car park of the famous Caesars Palace. Liberty Media has invested significantly in this event and the teams know that it can represent a showcase for collaborations and promotional events, so much so that several teams have already launched dedicated activities and clothing lines.

As then, this year too in the 2023 calendar there are three events in the United States: in addition to Las Vegas, Formula 1 has already stopped in Miami and Austin, a sign of exponential growth in recent years thanks to the work carried out by the commercial holders of the championship and the famous Netflix series “Drive to Survive”. Clearly, the Las Vegas race will take place at night, starting from 10pm local time, with the track that will stretch for 6,201 kilometers touching some of the most iconic points of the famous Strip, such as the Bellagio, the Venetian and Caesars Palace. The cars will then speed past the illuminated signs and fountains that make Las Vegas famous throughout the world.

Ferrari took part in all editions of the Formula 1 world championship and was therefore a protagonist in the first golden era of the category in the United States, especially from 1976 to 1984, 19 races valid for the World Championship, including those on the old Las Vegas circuit. During those years, the Red Team wrote some of the most memorable pages in its history: Niki Lauda and Carlos Reutemann won at Watkins Glen in 1975 and 1978 respectively, while Clay Regazzoni and Gilles Villeneuve achieved triumph at Long Beach in 1976 and 1979.

At that time, in addition to the red, there was a lot of white on the bodywork of the Ferraris, which the Scuderia decided to rediscover on the occasion of the return to Las Vegas, modifying the livery of the SF-23: both the wings and some details of the car will be painted with white, thus alongside the traditional red that has always distinguished Maranello’s single-seaters. The long black that was present on some elements of the sides also disappears in favor of this new white shade. This new color scheme will not only be proposed on the car, but also on the drivers’ suits: the role of the partners was also fundamental, as they agreed to change their colors to match the project.

