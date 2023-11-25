Late yesterday evening the Ferrari staff were forced to extend the work program to restore Carlos Sainz’s car, the protagonist of a violent accident which occurred at turn 3 of Yas Marina eight minutes after the start of the FP2 session. For the second time during the 2023 season the Scuderia broke the curfew imposed on staff working in the paddock, remaining within the exceptions allowed by the regulations.

The team received Sainz’s car after the checkered flag of the FP2 session, and immediately began a condition check. The biggest fear, that the chassis would be damaged, was averted, just as there was no damage to the power unit. However, the amount of work required of the technicians was notable, as they were called to another tour-de-force after the one a week ago in Las Vegas, again due to an accident (caused by a manhole) during free practice.

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

The staff managing the Yas Marina circuit also analyzed the accident in which Sainz was involved, deciding late in the evening to smooth out the bump in turn 3 reported by many drivers in both the first and second free practice sessions.

As happened in the case of Carlos, the choice of setup becomes crucial for the management of the single-seater in that section, and in fact the drivers who complained most were the drivers with a minimum height of the car, also highlighted in other sections of the circuit.

Yesterday evening Mercedes and Aston Martin also broke the curfew, and in both cases (like Ferrari) it is the second case of 2023, so they will not be subject to sanctions.

