Basilicata Region, a further step forward for the “Ferrandina Innovation Hub” project: the application for access to FSC funds is now underway

The project Ferrandina Innovation Hubborn with the aim of creating an Integrated Industrial Ecosystem that guides the reindustrialization of Valbasento within the SIX Jonicawas recently presented at the event Banking Forum 2023, at the Fintech Village in Milan. The initiative, winner of the awards as “most innovative project”, brings together two crucial aspects for the development of Basilicata Region: sustainability and the logistics sector.

A further step forward in the process of modernizing the logistics hub of Ferrandina it was announced just yesterday. “An important novelty is the green light granted by the Basilicata Region for the presentation of the official candidacy of the railway hub within the consortium in accessing FSC funds”, said the Mayor of Ferrandina Carmine Lisanti ad affaritaliani.it.

The resources arriving from Development and Cohesion Fund (FSC), intended for economic and social rebalancing purposes, represent a first big step for the growth of the platform, which will receive support from private investors and institutional bodies. “We are talking about a pair of investments: a public one, of which the municipality of Ferrandina is the implementer and beneficiary; and a second private investment. Both appear to be interconnected, a ‘couple moves together’, also with respect to the fact that the industrial logistics in Ferrandina will travel not only by road, but also by rail”, he said Lisanti.

The creation of the new railway nodetogether with private investment in logistics, in an area that has been registered as Special Economic Zone (ZES), will inevitably lead to an increase in interest from investors. The condition of differentiated taxation associated with the special economic zones will bring together new entities willing to invest in the Region, with the consequent risk of overlapping sources. To best protect and protect the territory, the Municipality of Ferrandinaas the competent body in the area, has given itself the mission of organizing this route in the best possible way, and with full respect for the environment.

“Through the creation of the help desk”, reported the Mayor Lisanti“we ensure constant monitoring of investors and, consequently, we calibrate investments according to the logic of green and ecological transition. In other words, we are going to preserve the territory with respect to the possible risks of new investments, also remembering what happened in past and which with wrong investments has caused serious repercussions on the territory from an environmental point of view”.

Il Ferrandina Innovation Hub protects the territory and ensures an important push towards the growth of the Basilicata Region. In a recent meeting with RFI (Italian Railway Network), the modernization project of the railway hub has received further confirmation of its strategic value in the process of passage of goods. “The investments carried out by RFI regarding the theme of rail logistics, and therefore the passage of goods, are generally concentrated on the Adriatic backbone, which is the privileged backbone with respect to Europe and which is part of the European corridor for commercial traffic “, has explained Lisanti. “Ferrandina, thanks to its location, with the reactivation of the node within the industrial area, and therefore with the direct connection to high speed, would become a concrete access point for the route”.

