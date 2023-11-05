Work, the balance in the company between women and men is good for business

“Balance in the workforce is good for businesses, they become more profitable” and this is not said by the unions but by the largest fund manager in the world, a true “strong power”, BlackRock. “Improving Financial Performance by Investing in Women” is in fact the largest study carried out to analyze the phenomenon. As many as 1250 large companies participated. The summary is clear and without doubt “When the workforce is more balanced and diversified, the greater the return on activities”.

In short, gender equality in the daily work of the company really seems to be a winning aspect both from a business point of view and from an ethical-social point of view. The analysis shows that companies open to a more equal workforce, from a gender perspective, performed up to 1.6 points higher percentages in the yield (RoA) calculated annually over a decade between 2013 and 2022. The best results, according to the survey, are found when gender equality is respected by the company and the situation is in balance.

Work, companies with few women “perform” less

But delving deeper we see that the companies that have less donne in the workforce (an average of 16%) or those in excess of women (60% on average) have lower performances than those who instead have a well-mixed workforce. Another quite surprising result is that companies “dominated” by women are more profitable than those governed by a male universe. The highest profits are found in Europe (2.1%), North America (1.5%) and the Far East area.

But the study also highlights another critical issue that affects the female public. At the beginning, in the first working levels, it is easier to find equality between workers, but, as you move up, the top levels are still the prerogative of men. According to the Black Rock study, only 18% of management positions in 2021 were occupied by women and only 6% of CEO positions in 2022. A further problem is that this gap is found in all sectors.

Work, still few women in top positions

“Women also tend to be strongly represented in lower-level and less specialized roles, for example in administrative work – she notes BlackRock – but companies with a good participation of women in middle management have “better performances” than those with a more unbalanced representation. We also identified a negative relationship between this measure of misalignment in the representation of women at different levels and future performance on assets.” The survey finds that over the past decade, companies with women as CEOs have almost consistently outperformed (by an average of one percentage point) compared to those companies led by men.

Where do women excel? According to the BlackRock study, they reach high levels of representation in sectors such as healthcare (52%) or finance (49%), while they are much less in technological, industrial and construction activities. It goes without saying where women are held less in consideration at work: North Africa, the Middle East and India, while in the majority of other countries at least 40% female employment has been achieved. The road towards true gender equality at work is still long but, especially in developed countries, the direction taken is the right one and the results are starting to be seen.

