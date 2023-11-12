Felo wanted to dedicate a special version of the FW03 Type 2 model to the unforgettable Marco Simoncelli. It should be noted that Felo Moto Italy and its CEO Alessandro Taglioretti are very close to the world of motorcycle GPs: Felo is a partner of the Gresini team in MotoE and from next season it will also be a partner of the Sic58 team. Always in the electric class.

Could Paolo Simoncelli, the father of Sic, be missing from the presentation at Eicma? Certainly not, and from Nico Cereghini’s two interviews (with Alessandro and Paolo) emerges the satisfaction of the new agreement and the affection that still surrounds Marco.

The colors are those, white and red. Then there is a very successful graphic with the number 58 and the leopard spots which, as Paolo tells us, are actually cheetah: the feline seen shooting and hunting in South Africa and taken as a model by Marco when he was very young.

Paolo lets himself go and here is his personal picture of motorcycling, electric motorbikes, young riders.