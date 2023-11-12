FELO presents the new one at Eicma FW03 SIC58 Limited Edition. The starting point is the FW03 Type 2, from which the team started to then create a livery designed by Marco Simoncelli: the fluorescent yellow, black, white and red recall the colors of his motorbikes and his racing suits. There are then two parallel red stripes and leopard spots.

The model, called FW03 SIC58 Limited Edition, will have a limited edition of 580 pieces and a retail price of 5,990 euros, including a 5-year warranty on the batteries.

Presented for the first time at the last edition of Eicma, today FELO products are marketed in Italy. The models that make up the FELO range are:

FW03 STD: inspired by Honda’s CUB, it is a 100% electric vehicle, with 120 km of autonomy, 80 km/h speed and a 5-year warranty on the batteries. Price: 5,390 euros.FW03 Type 2: version that offers the same performance as the standard version, but with a type 2 socket for fast charging and an integrated charger. Price: 5,590 euros. FW06: offers a range of 140 km, a maximum speed of 110 km/h, a maximum peak of 10 kW and a front disc with ABS. Price: 6,490 euros.FW05: based on the FW06, it offers a motor with a maximum peak of 5 kW, a maximum speed of 80 km/h, standard ABS on the front disc and a 5-year warranty on the batteries. Price: 4,990 euros.FW07: superior performance and a maximum speed of 125 km/h, 12 kW of power at its peak and a range of 140 km. Equipped with a fast charger with type 2 socket and ABS on the front disc. 5 year warranty. Price: 6,890 euros.