It seems that a game of Cat Felix It has been listed recently and the Nintendo Switch could arrive. This has generated speculation about a possible arrival of the game on the hybrid console.

Felix the Cat on Nintendo Switch?

As you know, this title It has not been officially confirmed for Nintendo Switch. However, it has received an indicative rating for the Switch console on the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB). Although no official announcement has been made, this ranking is a strong indication that the popular game could soon arrive on Nintendo’s platform.

The news has generated great expectation among fans, since it would allow you to enjoy a game inspired by the beloved franchise again. It has been presented by Konami for platforms such as PS5, PS4, Switch and PC. It is “a collection of platforms and action where players immerse themselves in the task of helping Felix rescue his girlfriend from the clutches of an evil professor.”

We’ll be alert to see if its premiere on the Nintendo console is finally confirmed. What is your opinion? Would you like to see it on Nintendo Switch?

