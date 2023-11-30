Felipe Massa will return to racing at the 24 Hours of Daytona, making his debut in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The ex-Formula 1 driver, recently back in the headlines for his legal battle over the awarding of the 2008 title, has reached an agreement with the Riley team to board the Oreca 07-Gibson fielded by the team in the LMP2 class .

The 42-year-old Brazilian had already had the opportunity to test the team’s #74 car a few weeks ago and today he was confirmed as teammate of Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga and Josh Burdon, the trio designated to represent the team in the 2024 season.

“I have always tried to participate in one of these races in my career and it will be the first time I will race the 24 Hours of Daytona thanks to Riley Motorsports – declared Massa – It is a very big and important team in the United States, so I want to say thank you very much Gar and John Donovan for the invitation, along with my brother Felipe Fraga.”

“We raced in Stock Car and it will be the first time we will be together in this important team. Furthermore, with Josh, there will be four of us competing and fighting for the victory. I am very happy and I am sure it will be a great experience for me to participate to this important competition”.

Robinson adds: “The opportunity presented itself and the chance to share a car with a legend like Felipe Massa, as well as Felipe Fraga, is a dream come true. It’s an opportunity not to be missed.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Alex Lynn

Lynn in the AWA Corvette

Meanwhile, Corvette Racing has announced that Alex Lynn will be at Daytona in the brand new AWA Motorsport Z06 GT3.R.

The Briton, protagonist with the Cadillac LMDh in the FIA ​​WEC, will share the wheel of the #13 car together with Orey Fidani, Matt Bell and Lars Kern to make an assault on success in the GTD Class.

“I’m really excited to join the AWA for Daytona, it’s really special to drive the all-new Corvette in its world debut and on the biggest stage in North American endurance racing,” says Lynn.

“The AWA has proven itself by showing that it knows what it takes to win this race and I am excited to try to do the same. I would also like to thank GM for allowing me to participate in this new adventure with the Corvette.”