Amazon’s Ring range stands out for a wide variety of products that we can use to have a more protected and smart home. We can synchronize it with the mobile application and control who knocks at the door or see what happens when we are away thanks to the Ring family security cameras. And this doorbell is essential.

Features of the Rin Doorbell Plus

A smart doorbell allows us to know who is calling without having to use the classic peephole on the door. And you can do it from your mobile phone or from Amazon Echo speakers linked to your Amazon account. It is practical, it is comfortable and it will give us a lot of security not only if someone rings the doorbell but we will be able to see if someone is approaching.

The doorbell is wireless and works through live video with HD quality so we can see at all times what is happening on the other side of the door. But you also receive alerts in real time. We can receive notifications on our mobile phone every time someone calls the video doorbell or also when movement is detected at the door. And we can see it in any circumstance because has night vision so it will automatically activate when there is no sun and you will be able to continue seeing who is calling or who is there even in low light conditions or when it is night, without any problem.

Another advantage is that it is a doorbell that is easy to install and easy to use. It has no complications and runs on a rechargeable battery so you can forget about complex installations that involve manipulating the electrical installation, etc. Simply place it wherever you want and activate your account to link it to all your smart devices and control everything that happens outside the home. Plus, you have a free 30-day trial of the plan Ring Protect which allows cloud storage of everything that happens and not only the option to see in real time what your smart doorbell records.

We can choose motion zones, we can see full-body video and it is compatible with two-way communication so you can talk to whoever you want through the mobile application if you are not at home. For example, you can tell the delivery person to leave the package at the door without having to call them on the phone at any time.

Complete the purchase with a smart speaker

The best way to see what’s happening outside is to have an Amazon Echo speaker with a screen that will allow us to say: Alexa, show what’s happening at the front door. This way we will monitor everything that happens and what the doorbell is recording. So a good way to get the most out of it is to buy an Amazon Echo taking advantage of Black Friday and thus have a much smarter home but with a discount for a limited time.

If you don’t want to spend too much, you can buy the third-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 now with a 50% discount on Black Friday and get the speaker with a screen for less than 55 euros compared to its usual 109.99 euros price. Can listen to music, make video calls or watch series but you will also be able to see at all times what is happening outside or inside your home by linking it to Ring devices and having full control of your digital home from the speaker screen.

