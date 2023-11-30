BF Educational, here is the newco of the entrepreneur who holds 25% of La Verità

Under the guidance of Gianni De Gennaroformer chief of police and president of Leonardothe Italian “agriculture university” wanted by Federico Vecchioninumber one in the listed company BF and announced in the recent industrial plan to support the capital increase of 300 million euros, the subscription of which closes today. A few days ago, in fact, a Jolanda of Savoy in front of the notary Giuseppe Bignozzi the same Old men who leads the largest agro-industrial group in the country, constituted in his capacity as CEO of BF the new BF Educational. The company’s object is “the promotion and establishment of BF University aimed at encouraging the development of training and scientific research applied to the agribusiness sector”.

The newco is governed by a board of directors chaired by De Gennaro, and where the vice-president Michele Pisante (independent director of BF and currently full professor of agronomy at the University of Teramo), the entrepreneur Pier Giovanni Capellino (founder of Almo Nature, excellence in pet food globally), Francesco Pugliese and Vecchioni himself. As for the capital increase of BF Dompè Holdings, Arum (Vecchion’s vehicle), Intesa SanpaoloEby Natural Energies and Inalca (Cremonini) who today have 57.86% of the capital have fully committed to the pro-rata subscription for a total amount of approximately 171.8 million. They were added to these Bper (10 million), Enpam Foundation and the Angelucci financial company Tosinvest.

