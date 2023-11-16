Suara.com – PT ExxonMobil Lubricants Indonesia (PT EMLI) has once again proven itself as a lubricant brand with a strong brand image in Indonesia.

This year, Federal Oil received another award from the Top Brand Award for 2023 in the 2-Wheel Engine Lubricants category, and it has been a decade since Federal Oil received this award since 2014.

Market Development Director of PT EMLI, Sri Adinegara said, the trust and appreciation given to Federal Oil over the past decade cannot be separated from the role and support of loyal Federal Oil consumers.

“Thank you to loyal consumers who always make Federal Oil products the main choice for lubricating two-wheeled vehicle engines in the country,” said Sri Adinegara, in his statement, Thursday (16/11/2023).

The award received by Federal Oil was given based on the results of an independent survey conducted by the Frontier Group involving respondents from 15 large cities, covering three important aspects such as Mind Share, Market Share and Commitment Share.

“Various awards at the end of this year also prove that Federal Oil always maintains consumer trust and is in line with the brand campaign, which is definitely becoming more comfortable as the main recommendation for Indonesian motorbike riders,” added Sri Adinegara.

Currently, trusted Federal automatic products make automatic motorbikes cooler and more comfortable, as well as other Federal Oil products intended for daily motorbikes, such as Japanese motorbike brands that can be purchased at the official store or marketplace.

“We will always continue to adapt to current lubricant market conditions, and strive to always provide the best quality and qualities of the products and services presented to be able to maintain brand equity and consistent awareness of the Federal Oil brand in the country’s lubricant market,” concluded Sri Adinegara.