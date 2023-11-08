Suara.com – The Bajawa Flores coffee shop is holding a music festival in collaboration with musicians under Musica Studio’s. The festival, entitled Bajawa Fest 2023, will feature 22 Musica Studio’s artists in six different stores on November 9 2023.

This collaboration started with the idea of ​​Bajawa Fest which wanted to celebrate its 2nd anniversary which happened to be close to Musica Studio’s 53rd anniversary. Both of them agreed to create a music festival that was different from usual.

“But because this is a birthday event, we are holding a festival at all outlets with a total of 22 artists performing,” said Michelle, as coordinator of Musica’s Studio at a press conference in the Kemang area, South Jakarta, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

In the upcoming event, Musica Studio’s will also mobilize their new artists to showcase their talents on the Bajawa Fest stage. These artists include Berlliana Lovell and the band Alessa.

Putri, vocalist Alessa, also expressed her happiness at being able to make her first appearance on the Bajawa Fest stage. The reason is that he had heard about the popularity of Bajawa Flores among young people, but only recently did he and his band have the opportunity to perform on the shop’s stage.

“It’s an honor for Alessa to be able to play at Bajawa. I already know that Bajawa is popular and very busy. So far I’ve only seen musicians perform at Bajawa, but recently we were called to play there,” said Putri.

Apart from new musicians, Michelle also does curation to determine which artists will appear in which stores. Because he wants all stores to get the same hype.

“We research each market outlet, who is busy, so that all outlets can be busy,” said Michelle.

Apart from Alessa and Berlliana Lovell, other musicians who will enliven Bajawa Fest are Geisha, Zara Leola, Stereowall, Lyla, Shakira Jasmine, Nuca, Lalahuta, Stevan Pasaribu, and Pasha Chrisye.

There are also Ekhsan, Elmatu, Opie Batfeny, Difki Khalif, Satria The Monster, Perau Kertas, Thirteen, Enau, Adlani Rambe, Christie, Maizura, and Moski Love.

The six stores that will be Bajawa Fest points are the Bajawa Flores stores in the Tebet, Depok, Bogor, Kemang, Serpong and Bekasi branches. The ticket price for Bajawa Fest itself can be purchased at the store for IDR 35 thousand, specifically at the Bekasi store the ticket price is sold for IDR 50 thousand rupiah.