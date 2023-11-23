This Wednesday it was announced that Néstor Isidro Pérez Salasbetter known by “what” and the famous singer of the corridos tumbados Featherweight They would maintain a supposed friendship.

In an interview with the communicator Óscar Mario Beteta, the journalist specialized in organized crime issues Anabel Hernández revealed that it was “Mini Lic” himself who told her in an interview that Hassan Kabande, the artist’s real name, had allegedly been encouraged by the security chief of “Los Chapitos” in his artistic career.

“What ‘Mini Lic’ told me in that interview that was done in October, is that one of ‘El Nini’s’ best friends who had helped build his image, his legend, so that he would be famous in Culiacán, Sinaloa, It was precisely the Mexican singer Peso Pluma,” he said.

One of the first singles that “Doble P” released and that caught the public’s attention the most was “El Belicón”, a song that according to the journalist was dedicated to “El Nini” and recorded at one of his properties.

“The singer who was a Grammy candidate, who has won several awards, and who is one of the most listened to on Spotify in Mexico, is one of ‘El Nini’s’ best friends, and in fact he is who this guy, Peso Pluma, dedicates the song ‘El Belicón’ to him,” he added

In the video clip you can see a property full of security, with a large garden full of palm trees and plants, as well as corners with luxurious finishes.

Likewise, in part of his stanzas, the singer Raúl Vega, with whom Peso Pluma performed a duet, mentions the number 2019, which alludes to the confrontation that the Mexican Army had against the Sinaloa Cartel on October 17 of that year called “Culiacanazo.”

It is called Culiacanazo or “Black Thursday” to a confrontation that the Mexican Army had against the Sinaloa Cartel, on October 17, 2019 following the capture of Chapo Guzmán’s son, Ovidio Guzmán, which caused it to break out violence in the streets of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Minutes after his arrest, several hitmen began shooting left and right, causing the blockade of main roads in said state.

They also took soldiers hostages and attacked buildings where military relatives lived.

According to the columnist, Héctor De Mauleón, “El Nini”, “09” or “19”, is a high-level boss of the Sinaloa Cartel. His role is to supervise the regional networks and hitmen that this organization has.

This hitman is considered by the DEA as one of the two people responsible for the Los Chapitos security apparatus.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions