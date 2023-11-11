Peso Pluma, Karol G and Rauw Alejandro are among the candidates for the Latin categories of the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards that will take place on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles (California), the Recording Academy reported yesterday. USA.

The Guadalajara Peso Pluma is up for a nomination in the category of Best Mexican Music Album (including Tejano) with its album “Génesis”while the Colombian’s album Karol G, “Tomorrow will be nice”and that of the Puerto Rican Rauw Alexander, “Saturn”compete in the category of Best Urban Music Album.

The corrido singer’s album will have to face albums by female artists such as “La Sánchez”, by Lila Downs; “Hand Embroidery”, by Ana Bárbara; “Motherflower”, by Flor de Toloache, and “Love like in old movies”, by Lupita Infante.

In an interview, Double P talks about fame, which he sees as a racehorse waiting at the starting line, surrounded by other equally eager and powerful competitors: “It means staying focused, continuing to look forward and continuing to work because in The moment you start looking away, you lose your focus,” says the only Mexican singer to have reached the global top of Spotify worldwide and the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 in history.

At 24 years old, and especially during 2023, Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, his real name, has gone through situations that are difficult to process. In 2014, he was just a boy who practiced guitar with YouTube videos, but this year, the whole world is singing with him: “Dude, what do you think of that girl?”

“I feel very blessed and happy,” says Doble P. “I am so grateful to my fans and everyone around me for supporting this family called Peso Pluma. It was something we always dreamed of and now we can be here living and enjoying these achievements as a team.”

“She dances alone,” her hit with Eslabón Perdido, shattered the records of any Mexican musician since March of this year. In a month, and for weeks, it was the most listened to song on the planet. Then came “Music Sessions, Vol. 55”, with the Argentine Bizarrap, which spent two weeks on top of the world.

Peso attributes his success to the work of several people: “I surround myself with people who make me grow, with a team that supports me, cares for me and helps execute my ideas, with my musicians, who are my family. And I think that helps me keep you centered and humble. We are very united, that has been key.”

Beyond the lying corridos

Hassan Emilio has had to deal with all kinds of headlines, some as glorious as “If you’ve never heard of Featherweight, it’s time to do it”, from the Washington Post, to the most unfortunate, dedicating fictions about his love relationships, supposed blunders towards his fans and criminal threats.

The latter is the most delicate. On September 12, three banners were placed in Tijuana warning him not to show up. His record label announced that he would cancel, and then, although the reason was not stated, he canceled shows in five more cities: Acapulco, Culiacán, León, Querétaro, Puebla and Tijuana.

It is a topic that he agrees not to talk about, but he does talk about his music, which he says goes beyond the genre that positioned him: “My music does not focus on corridos tumbados,” he emphasizes.

“I greatly respect the exponents of that genre, but I consider that I am simply an exponent of Mexican music, which has been becoming a much larger movement, one of which I am super grateful to be able to represent the work of those who were before me, and now this whole new wave is what is driving the world to pay attention to Mexico and put us on the world map.”

The regional now competes directly with reggaetón with exponents such as Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, Carín León and Christian Nodal, all representatives of different fans of the genre.

“My goal is to continue spreading Mexican music around the world, continue showing the world what Mexico has to offer and continue keeping our flag high,” emphasizes Doble P.

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions