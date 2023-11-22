After his participation in the Latin Grammy the singer Hassan Emilio Kabende Laija, better known as Featherweight He appeared on the famous Spanish television program La Resistencia, directed by David Broncano.

The singer’s presence in the program generated great interaction through social networks, which even became a trend.

The attitude and charisma of the singer during the program generated positive comments among users through different social networks.

“Great Featherweight, more could have been taken from the interview”, “it feels very authentic and simple, it conveys candor.”

Although there were a couple of uncomfortable moments for the singer, who did not hesitate to question the “ridicule” that the driver intended to put him through. David Broncanowhose Show is about absurd situations that he puts the guests through.

Hassan Emilio Kabande, appeared in a black outfit and a matching designer cap. As can be seen in the video of the interview, shared on YouTube, there were a couple of situations in which he looked visibly confused.

When asked if he had been upset because he did not win any of the categories for which he was nominated for the Latin Grammys, the singer responded naturally that it had not caused him any major upset given that in the case of Song of the Year, for example, the award was left in the hands of Shakitra and Bizarrap, his friend.

“Disgust? None because Bizarrap is my friend, and I like to see my friends succeed,” said the Mexican, of whom the Spaniard was apparently “disappointed” given that he did not have the “salseo” that he is accustomed to in his show. .

Another moment in which the artist was visibly uncomfortable was when the interviewer tried to find a resemblance to him with another famous person. At first he mentioned Chayanne, “the square face, the strong jaw and the Latin rhythm”, which Emilio Hassan appreciated and said that he did not have the pleasure of knowing him.

While in a second moment he spoke to him about his resemblance to one of the emblematic characters of the series Stranger Things: Mike Wheeler, with whom he has already been compared previously.

And the interview, beyond discussing a topic related to what the singer does, involved him in various questions that led him to question “what question is that?”

The moment occurred when David Broncano asked him: “What would you prefer? To have to pee all the time or to feel the urge to pee at any moment and have to pee in 10 seconds.”

After an awkward silence and a look of confusion on the part of Peso Pluma, the Spaniard responded “you told me to give it a go, I gave it a go.”

The Mexican’s attitude was applauded given that he offered places at his concert for the entire audience that was present at the interview and even asked his manager: “Hey, am I doing okay?” Before a brief appearance by the singer Arcángel that he celebrated with total authenticity and marked the last minutes of his participation in the Spanish program.

