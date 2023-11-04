Some days ago, Featherweight made an appearance on the channel YouTube of Golden Scorpionwhere he shared several details about his personal and artistic life and revealed some of his little-known musical tastes.

The leader of “los corridos tumbados” joined the section called “Scorpion Driving”where the popular influencer invites various artists to chat while driving through the streets of the city in a car.

Minutes after the interview began, Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija added a special touch to the video when playing the song “Cumbia by Marisol” of the musical group Son Tepitowhich generated great excitement among his followers.

The youtuber asked the interpreter of “Lady Gaga” select a theme to liven up the tour. Without thinking twice, Featherweight chose the sound rhythm.

“Doble P” and Escorpión Dorado let themselves be carried away by the cumbia and brought out their best steps. In addition, the 24-year-old singer sang the song because of the similarity his voice has with that of the track’s performer.

The YouTuber’s fans applauded the choice of Kabande Laija with comments such as “I liked him already, with that sound rhythm”, “Right now I put my PP poster in my room” or “Just because of that cumbion I’m starting to like him.” “.

Furthermore, after the moment went viral, the song “Cumbia de Marisol” became a trend on social networks.

A month ago the Latin Billboard awards ceremony took place. Peso Pluma was one of the nominated artists, although he was not fortunate enough to be awarded.

However, during the presentation of The blue Angelsthe exponent of the Mexican regional was captured dancing the cumbia “My feelings” which also has a version with the Mexican Ximena Sariñana.

