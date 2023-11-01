How much is science fiction to blame for the fear of technology? This is a question that all of us who are passionate about the subject have asked ourselves on some occasion, and that probably requires more social reflection than people often ask about it.

In countless books, movies and series we have seen experiments that go wrong, and that end up not only not fulfilling their main function, but also posing a threat to humanity in many ways. From the monster Frankenstein until Yo Robotpassing through the dinosaurs scientifically brought back to life by Jurassic ParkThere are plenty of examples.

A special topic, of course, is the one that has to do with AI. A technology that has been used for many years, but that has taken a huge leap in recent years. On the one hand, it seems to have the ability to improve our lives; On the other hand, many people warn of the risk it poses. A real risk or one influenced by Matrix2001 A Space Odyssey and many other similar works?

If you think carefully, all of humanity’s great inventions, from television to the telephone to the Internet, have generated similar doubts, and some have expressed in them a technological fear that is not, by any means, something new. Is artificial intelligence a similar case or is there really reason to panic?

Inventions that “charged life” or worked in an extraordinary way

It seems that artificial intelligence can help in many aspects, both important on a human level and in our daily lives. But that does not mean that, in fact, many times some “experiments” or inventions have gone wrong, and even aroused the suspicion of their own creators, thus justifying people’s fear of technology.

One of the clearest cases was when back in 2016, Facebook had to disconnect its robots Bob and Alice, because they developed their own language, unintelligible to their own creators. An experience that simulated that both had “come to life.”

On some occasions, the strange behaviors of robots have even gone viral. In 2013, already before the current artificial intelligence revolutions, a cleaning robot “connected itself” and set itself on fire. According to investigations, due to an error in his behavior, but he also gave the sensation of having come to life to take it away.

Even the American bet on the K5 robots, with a kind and friendly appearance to monitor and help the police (in true Robocop style), also caught everyone’s attention when one was thrown into a fountain. Many also spoke of “suicide”, causing a stir on social networks.

But this fear of technology is not only related to robots. The drones, without going any further, have also left scenes that seem taken from a science fiction production. In addition to spectacular accidents, they have been involved in more dramatic experiences.

Last summer, an autonomous military drone (managed by AI) attacked its operator by mistaking him for an “obstacle” in a strange way.

Of course, the most obvious explanations for all these events have to do with specific failures in its operation, but there is no doubt that events of this type continue to explain, at least, an increasingly widespread fear of technology. And it brings us back to the initial question: are there real reasons to be afraid? Maybe only time will reveal it… or not.