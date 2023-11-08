The match never ends in Ukraine: due to air raid warnings, Dnipro-Oleksandriya is the longest match in history

Moments of fear continue in Ukraine where the conflict with Russia is still ongoing. Not only the country and the entire population are affected due to the terrible conditions, but also the world of football which set a new record on Monday. In fact, it seems that due to the continuous interruptions due to air raid warnings, the championship match between Dnipro and Oleksandriya was among the longest in the history of sport. The match in fact lasted a total of five hours, a decidedly interminable amount of time that a football match had never managed to touch. Also guilty of this great waste of time is VAR, which took around 62 minutes to make a decision regarding a position considered offside.