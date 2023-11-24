In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

This Black Friday offers of all kinds abound in the console world, and we are not just talking about the fact that for the first time there are real sales to buy a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series plummeting price, and recently launched.

Nintendo Switch titles and also PS5 titles have the most variety, although if we have to highlight one above all the others, we would say that it is EA Sports FC 24, the heir to FIFA that has only been on sale for a couple of months and that is starring in the Amazon sales.

It must be taken into account that Amazon assumes all shipping costs from 35 euros, unless you are a Prime user, in which case shipping is always free regardless of the purchase amount.

If you don’t have a Prime account, you can simply take the opportunity to sign up for the free trial month, which has no commitment to stay and which, among other things, gives you access to all Prime Gaming rewards.

All these offers are in the physical edition, that is, in approximately a couple of days you will receive the game at home and in the future you will be able to do whatever you want with it. You can lend it to a friend or sell it if you prefer.

It is the main advantage of physical games over digital ones, although digital ones offer above all the immediacy that you will have it no more and no less than how long it takes to download it from the corresponding Store.

Analysis of EA Sports FC 24: the beginning of a new era for the traditional FIFA

Platforms:

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5

Launch:

September 29, 2023

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

