FC Twente certainly needs a sophisticated strategy against PSV. The team of coach Peter Bosz has few weak spots, with the escape of the ‘long ball’ to former FC Twente striker Luuk de Jong, if the football did not go smoothly. “That is indeed not easy, because PSV has a lot of weapons in all facets of football. Yet I certainly see opportunities for us in the transition. PSV wants to play football, then spaces are created.”