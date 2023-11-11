FC Twente’s streak of 24 home games in a row without defeat seemed to end on Saturday, but a defeat against NEC could still be avoided in the final phase. Thanks to a late equalizer from Manfred Ugalde, the game with the Nijmegen team ended 3-3.
