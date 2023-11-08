The reborn FB Mondial brings the Piega 452 to Eicma 2023, an evolution of the eighth liter presented two years ago. The lines draw inspiration from her, the result of the expert hand of designer Rodolfo Frascoli, but they evolve just like the chassis. But let’s take a step back and talk about the engine. It is an unprecedented 449 cc parallel twin-cylinder, double overhead camshaft distribution, eight valves per cylinder and rated at 47 HP, thus falling within the limits imposed by the A2 licence. The Piega 452 boasts an exceptional weight/power ratio: the declared values ​​are 159 kg dry for 47 HP. At the cycling level we find a new steel trellis frame which is combined with an upside down fork at the front and rear with a monoshock adjustable in preload, connected to the single-sided aluminum swingarm. The braking system instead uses a large front disc gripped by a radially mounted Brembo caliper.