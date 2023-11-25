loading…

Israeli intelligence ignored warning reports about a Hamas attack on October 7. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Intelligence Israel have received detailed reports of attacks to be carried out by Hamas shortly before the attack on October 7 occurred. That’s the Financial Times (FT) report, citing sources familiar with this matter.

Citing a source, the FT reported that the warning was drawn up by border guards – most of whom are female soldiers. The report was received via a secure communication channel to the highest-ranking intelligence officer in the southern command several weeks before the attack, without identifying the senior security official in question.

“The report contains a specific warning regarding possible attacks, namely Hamas’ plans to violate the border at several points, enter Israeli territory and seize local settlements,” a person familiar with the contents of the report told the FT as quoted by RT, Saturday (25/11 /2023).

The assessment was based on intelligence that included videos of Hamas militants training. However, the top intelligence officer who received the report rejected the assessment as a “fantasy scenario” and no action was taken.

When contacted by the FT for comment, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) neither confirmed nor denied the existence of the intelligence report or its fate. The IDF stated that Commanders and soldiers were only focused on fighting against Hamas rather than blaming the parties responsible for Israel’s failure in the October 7 attack.

“After the war, a thorough investigation will be carried out to clarify all the details,” the IDF told the FT.

The new accusations follow a recent report by Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which quoted an unnamed female Israeli soldier, blaming institutionalized sexism in the IDF ranks for a lack of attention to reports from border guards.

According to the report, the female scouts expressed their concerns about unusual Hamas activity several months before the attack. They reportedly observed militants conducting briefings near the border fence, training to deactivate surveillance cameras and target Israeli tanks, as well as increased drone activity.