Say goodbye to space problems with the Crucial X8, an SSD that offers exceptional performance.

The Crucial X8 works with a wide range of devices

Crucial has some of the best portable SSDs and there are several that are on sale during Amazon’s Black Friday 2023, one of them being the Crucial X8. If you are looking for an external SSD that is fast, durable and cheap, here is one that Will not leave you indifferent. As if that were not enough, it is one of the best sellers, It has more than 13,300 reviews and the reviews from users are very positive.

The Crucial X8 1 TB has a recommended price of 133.09 euros on the Crucial website, but now you can get it for only 66.53 euros, which is a 50% discount. However, if you buy it on Amazon it will be yours for only 60.99 euros, which means a saving of more than 70 euros compared to its original price.

Crucial X8 (1 TB)

Buy the Crucial X8 1 TB portable SSD for 60.99 euros on Amazon

The Crucial X8 is a portable SSD that connects via USB type C and that offers read speeds of up to 1050 MB/swhat makes it ideal for transferring large files, editing videos or photos and even installing video games. At the compatibility level it works with all types of devices. For example, it is compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Now, depending on the device, you will have to use one of the included adapters for USB type C or USB type A connections.

Being an SDD with 1 TB capacity allows you to store everything you need without worrying about space. And not only that, but it is also very resistant, since can withstand a drop of more than 2.3 meters, extreme temperatures and more. At the design level, it is The housing is constructed of a single piece of anodized aluminum. This not only adds a touch of elegance but also helps dissipate heat efficiently.

Crucial X8 (1 TB)

As you can see, it is an SSD that is not bad at all. So now you know, don’t miss this opportunity and get the Crucial X8 1 TB, a portable SSD that It will surprise you with its quality and performance. That said, and finally, we remind you that you can follow Amazon’s Black Friday 2023 live so you don’t miss out on any bargains. There are thousands of items on sale and some are over 50% off.

