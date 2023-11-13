Expand the storage capacity of your Sony console with this SSD that has a very attractive price.

The CORSAIR P600 PRO LPX incorporates a heat sink

Join the conversation

The PS5 doesn’t have much storage space, so it can be a problem if you are one of those who install a lot of games. Fortunately, this can be easily solved connecting an external hard drive or M.2 SSD that is compatible. Well, today we will talk about the latter, and more specifically about the 1 TB CORSAIR P600 PRO LPX.

The 1TB CORSAIR P600 PRO LPX is an SSD compatible con PC y PS5 what’s wrong with it more than 5,200 reviews on Amazon, with user reviews being very positive. It has a recommended price of 99.99 euros on the CORSAIR website, but now it is available for only 75.98 euros on Amazon. Therefore, if you take advantage of this offer it will be yours for 24.01 euros less. It’s not bad at all!

CORSAIR P600 PRO LPX (1 TB)

Buy the CORSAIR P600 PRO LPX for 75.98 euros on Amazon

It is worth remembering that Installing an SSD in the Sony console does not void the warranty. Furthermore, it is very difficult, if not impossible, to break something. The PS5 has a slot to add an SSD that is easy to access. As a summary, you only have to remove one of the covers to access said slot. Then you will see a screw that can be removed with a star screwdriver or a number 1 Phillips screwdriver. You have to remove it, insert the SSD and replace the screw.

This SSD is very fast, can reach a read speed of up to 7,100 MB/s. The writing speed is lower, it remains at about 6,800 MB/s. Therefore, it exceeds all of Sony’s performance requirements. In addition, it includes the heat sink, something that is essential to keep the temperature at bay. On the other hand, and returning to the topic of storage capacity, it is also available with 2, 4 and even 8 TB of capacity. Regarding the latter, Sony launched an update in mid-September so that the PS5 supports SSD drives of up to 8 TB.

CORSAIR P600 PRO LPX (1 TB)

In short, the CORSAIR P600 PRO LPX 1 TB is a high-performance NVMe M.2 SSD that stands out for its quality-price ratio. If you’re looking for a way to improve your PC’s performance or expand your PS5’s storage, This SSD is an excellent option. Now, remember that this is a limited time offer.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.