Tonight we learned interesting news about one of the most anticipated games for Nintendo Switch players. In this case, we are talking about Fashion Dreamer, confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console by the developers of New Style Boutique.

Today its launch trailer has been shared, since it has already been launched today November 3, 2023 for €44.99. In this way, fans already know when they will be able to get it on Nintendo Switch in this territory. It had previously been confirmed that in the rest of the places it would be launched a day earlier, on November 2, 2023.

You already know that Fashion Dreamer is a game about fashion in which players can wear all kinds of outfits and share their creations to become style influencers. They will be able to choose from more than 1,400 designs and connect online to expand their circle of friends and popularize their brand. Fashion Dreamerwhich will delight fashion lovers, is finally available.

