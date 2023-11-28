Good news about one of the most highlighted games by Nintendo Switch players in recent weeks. In this case, we are talking about Fashion Dreamer, confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console by the developers of New Style Boutique.

Today information has been shared about their future updates. Remember that the game was launched on November 3, 2023 for €44.99. Nintendo and Marvelous have now announced the details of their first update, which is winter-themed. It is the first major update to Fashion Dreamer, known as the “Winter Update” (version 1.2.0).

Includes several new features, such as new patterns, articles, interactions with Ciào (a popular magazine in Japan), and more content for players. It will include showroom furniture, photo frames, and a limited-time Fair system that will award items and patterns to players who complete monthly objectives. It will also feature a muse notebook to record memories and a lookbook to save favorite outfits.

Additionally, they will be launched t-shirts and frames in collaboration with Ciào. The update will be available on December 5 UTC, and more updates are expected in 2024 with new styles and additional features. We will be attentive!

We leave you with your trailer:

Remember that Fashion Dreamer is a game about fashion in which players can wear all kinds of outfits and share their creations to become style influencers. They will be able to choose from more than 1,400 designs and connect online to expand their circle of friends and popularize their brand. Fashion Dreamerwhich will delight fashion lovers, is finally available.

What do you think of the news, fans of the game? Have you picked up this premiere? Don’t hesitate to share it in the comments. Finally, in case you are interested, we leave you with the link to our complete coverage of the game.

Fuente.