Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Farming Simulator Kids – Spring 2024

With a cute aesthetic, Farming Simulator Kids invites young players to live a cozy farm life. To educate and entertain them in a child-friendly environment, Farming Simulator Kids’ gameplay focuses on audio-visual presentation rather than text. Still, virtual neighbors, including some anthropomorphic animal characters, show their help needs and ask young players to harvest crops or prepare a delicious sandwich.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that Prison City will be released on November 16, 2023.

Additionally, the visual novel Sympathy Kiss launches on February 27, 2024 in Europe and America. And Valfaris: Mecha Therion launches in 2024.

