“Jak inhibitors have been very recently introduced in the treatment of severe moderate atopic dermatitis. They are very rapid drugs” in action and “very effective both on itching, which is obviously the key symptom of atopic dermatitis, but also on inflammatory and consequently, on the quality of life of patients”. Thus Maria Concetta Fargnoli, vice president of Sidemast (Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases) and professor of Dermatology at the University of L’Aquila, comments on the latest news on the three main Jak inhibitors used in therapy, presented during the European Congress of Dermatology ( Eadv) which was recently held in Berlin.

“At this moment – explains Fargnoli – we cannot talk about healing but, as with many chronic inflammatory skin diseases, we are talking about control of the disease and a cure. It is certainly possible to cure the patient up to very high remission values. In in some we have an improvement of up to 90%, 100% of the clinical manifestations, therefore a reduction in signs and symptoms, especially itching, and an improvement in the quality of life. This certainly guarantees control of the disease. Atopic dermatitis, unlike of other diseases – explains the expert – it is a very unstable disease and therefore long-term control of the pathology, with the safety of the drug that the patient is taking, is a priority”.

As the specialist recalls, “during the Late Breaking Abstracts session, efficacy and tolerability data were presented for up to 140 weeks, which means over 2 and a half years of therapy for upadacitinib both in the adolescent population and in adult patients. They were several posters were also presented, especially regarding the second of these inhibitors, abrocitinib. Efficacy data were presented, with maintenance of response and tolerability up to 2 years of treatment. It was also demonstrated that the switch from dupilumab to abrocitinib can improve efficacy in a dose-dependent manner (two doses of abrocitinib are available) and a very interesting poster on safety was presented, a post hoc analysis of the pivotal studies, which demonstrates the safety of the abrocitinib drug in the treatment of patients on contraceptive therapy or substitution therapy”

In reference to the third of the Jak inhibitors, “only for number not for quality, for baricitinib – highlights Fargnoli – data up to 52 weeks of the study were presented in the pediatric population aged 2 to 18 years – both in terms of efficacy, itching skin manifestations and the patient’s quality of life, both in terms of safety – which do not demonstrate any further adverse events during prolonged treatment. Generally, initially, data are presented at 16 weeks”.

“Finally, again in the Late Breaking Session – concludes the expert – very initial data from an investigator initiated trial was presented in which 10 patients with nodular itching and 10 patients with chronic itching were included, demonstrating rapid efficacy of abrocitinib on the reduction of itching”.