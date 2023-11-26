He passed away at the age of 82, after a long illness. Together with his brother Piero he was first the importer of Steyr Daimler Puch Austria and maker of the Gilera Frigerio. Then, from 1976, he produced those Puch Frigerio motorcycles

He passed away at the age of 82, after a long illness, Luigi Frigerio. His name is inextricably linked to off-roading and, in particular, to Regularity.

Born in 1941 in Arcore (VA), together with his brother Piero he was first importer of Steyr Daimler Puch Austria and manufacturer of Gilera Frigerio. Then, from 1976, he produced those motorcycles Puch Frigerius which can still be admired today in the Regularity Championships and which arouse fascination and enthusiasm in the eyes of those who admire them. Finally, in 1988, Frigerio Preparazione Moto was born with the aim of restoring the Puch specimens imported from 1970 onwards at the end of Puch Frigerio production.

As evidence of his passion for motorcycling, Luigi Frigerio loved being on the racing fields of national and international competitions. It was not unusual to see him talking to pilots and professionals at all levels.

“Frigerio’s passing saddens me a lot – declares IMF President Giovanni Copioli -. Luigi was a point of reference for Italian and international off-roading. Thanks to his skills and abilities, together with his brother Piero he has always held the flag of national motorcycling high. In March I participated in the Italiano Regolarità riding a Puch Frigerio GS 250 F3, a real gem that will always lead me to remember the late Luigi with pleasure. I conclude by addressing, on behalf of the entire IMF, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”