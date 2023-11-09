A classic gag from The Simpsons will not be repeated starting in season 35

After 31 years of laughter and controversy, the patriarch of Springfield’s most famous family, Homer Simpson, has officially hung up its “strangling hands” on a change that is raising as much dust as a whirlwind on the couch at the Simpsons house. The news has shaken the world of the series, generating a wave of reactions that ranges between nostalgia and acceptance of the change of times.

The third episode of season 35, ‘McMansion & Wife’, has not only been the scene of the usual antics of the yellow family, but also of a revelation that closes a chapter in the history of animation: Homer Simpson gives up strangling to his son Bart as punishment. With a joke that hides a firm decision, the character confirms that the days of strangulations are behind us.

Mixed reactions: between understanding and nostalgia

The fans, always attentive and critical, have not taken long to make themselves heard. Twitter has become a hotbed of opinions where the majority celebrates the decision, considering it a step forward in the evolution of The Simpsons, a series that has managed to adapt to the times and stay relevant. However, there are dissident voices who, attached to nostalgia, lament the loss of a gag that they consider iconic, although its absence had been with us for some time.

The Simpsons is no stranger to evolution and change. In the episode ‘Love is Strangular’ from season 22, Homer’s paternal violence and its consequences were already addressed, showing a more reflective side of the series.. This capacity for self-evaluation and adaptation has been a constant in its career, allowing it to continue capturing the attention of old and new viewers after more than three decades.

What does this change tell us about The Simpsons?

The decision to eliminate this gag is not only a reflection of social and cultural changes, but also an indication of the series’ ability to reinvent itself. Although some may argue that this change is a concession to woke culture, the truth is that The Simpsons has transcended its own cartoon to become a mirror of contemporary society.

With an eye toward the future, The Simpsons continues its march, leaving behind elements that no longer resonate with its audience. The series, which has managed to combine humor, social criticism and an unexpectedly big heart, will continue to surprise us with its adaptations, and this goodbye to Bart’s strangulation is just a sign of the maturity of a show that refuses to stay stuck in the past.

Adapting to a new era: The Simpsons and their path of transformation

The Simpsona series known for its ability to reflect and satirize current events, has experienced numerous transformations over the years. Beyond saying goodbye to Bart’s strangulation, the series has made significant adjustments that demonstrate his commitment to social and cultural responsibility.

One of the most notable changes was the decision to not having white actors dubbing characters of other ethnicities. This change was made in an effort to promote the inclusion and diversity, and was applauded by fans and critics alike. The series has also addressed contemporary issues such as climate change, politics and the social justiceincorporating them into their stories in ways that challenge their audience to reflect on these crucial questions.

Additionally, The Simpsons has updated its depiction of the womenshowing female characters in more complex and empowered roles, reflecting changes in society’s gender expectations and realities.

These settings, along with the aesthetic and technological renovation of animation, have kept the series up to date, allowing evolve with your audience and maintain your position as a mainstay of pop culture. With each change, ‘The Simpsons’ not only adapts to new times, but also fosters a continuous dialogue with its viewers, validating its relevance in a rapidly changing world.