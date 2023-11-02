No provision for the drama in Juve-Verona. An uneducational decision for young people, an instructive one for adults: you can simulate it

Stefano Agresti

November 2 – MILAN

No, let’s not complain anymore. And we do not show bitterness, anger or – even – indignation in the face of the footballers’ simulations. Because everything is allowed, everything is legitimate. They are free to make fun of us, to make fun of the people who watch the games. A player – let’s take one at random, Davide Faraoni, full-back and even captain of Verona, thirty-two years old – can throw himself to the ground because he is grazed by an opponent’s arm, then pull himself up a little because the referee doesn’t give him the punishment in favor, observe the development of the action from afar and once he sees the ball end up in his own goal, throw himself back on the grass with his hands on his face, as if he had been hit by the hook of a good middleweight.

The height of unsportsmanship? Not at all: everything is permitted, everything is legitimate. So much so that no action was taken against him. Zero. In the match against Juventus, Faraoni made an embarrassing gesture. And it doesn’t matter that it wasn’t decisive for the cancellation of Kean’s goal, which was canceled (mistakenly) by the referee, recalled (mistakenly) by the VAR, due to the light touch on the full-back’s face, judged to be a foul, and not for the next scene. This is unacceptable behavior towards everyone: the opponent, who is still his colleague even though he wears a different shirt; of the referee, because they try to mislead him; especially the fans, who watch the matches thinking that everyone tries to get the most for their team even with cunning and cunning, but without using such petty means. A footballer who behaves like this gives a terrible image of himself, and never mind, but also of the entire category.

It would have been nice to read a condemnation on the matter by the Footballers’ Association, for example. Silence, instead. The most disturbing silence, however, belongs to sports justice. The Federal Prosecutor brought Gatti’s punch towards Djuric to the attention of the Sports Judge, in that same match, inviting him to use the television images; request fell on deaf ears, because the referee claimed to have seen and evaluated the event on the pitch (another mistake on his part: if he really saw, he should have sent the Juventus player off). There is no trace of Faraoni’s pathetic simulation in the federal prosecutor’s reports to the judge. Yet, with the Code of Sports Justice in hand, with the television evidence it is possible to take measures regarding “facts of violent or seriously unsportsmanlike conduct or concerning the use of blasphemous expressions not seen by the referee or the VAR”. Well, what is “severely unsportsmanlike” if not a player who simulates in the style of Faraoni? Nor could the referee have said that he had seen and evaluated the episode on the pitch, because we hope that at the moment in which the Verona full-back threw himself to the ground for the second time, he, Feliciani from Teramo, was observing Kean while he put the ball in the goal to no avail. Perhaps the Code needs to be written even more clearly, so that we can intervene in such cases?

bad example

The simulation of Pharaohs is, at the same time, instructive and non-educational. It is instructive for footballers: they have understood that you can also try to deceive the referee and opponents, since there is no risk. Free simulation, in short. Instead, it is uneducational for kids, young people, children who watch matches to take inspiration from the behavior of professional players. Their models, understandably. Their idols, in some cases. With what authority today can the coach of a football school try to transmit the principles of fairness to his young players if they have seen that drama on TV, with the protagonist who got away with it in the end? The instructors could have brought this episode as an example: “Have you seen? Anyone who simulates is punished.” But no, they have to stay quiet. And hope that the students of their football school had already fallen asleep on the sofa, in front of the television, when Faraoni threw himself on the floor.

November 2, 2023 (modified November 2, 2023 | 08:54)

