The isolation imposed by the pitch and by Juve, the contacts with his historic teammates, the difficult situation with his family in France, his wife as the only point of reference to hold on to and the support of his historic manager. Only with a few trips to Miami and London to interrupt his daily life as a father in Ronaldo’s house on the hills in Turin: he has been stopped for two months for doping, awaiting the sentence without giving up, aware of the mistake but convinced that he acted with loyalty

Husband, dad, friend. Paul Pogba is still many things: a man wounded by the obligation to stay away from the world of football and Juventus, but not for this reason without hopes of clarifying his position and perhaps returning soon to where he has always loved being most: inside a playing field. Since last September 11th he has been arrested for doping: even the counter-analyses carried out on October 6th at the Acqua Certosa laboratory (in Rome) confirmed the higher than permitted testosterone value, so suddenly the world fell on him again, after recovered from a bad and long lateral meniscus injury.