The engine features an upgrade with increased flywheel masses and update of the new mapping, whose objective is to optimize the linearity of delivery by offering body at all speeds and reducing the on/off effect.

On a chassis level we find a new aluminum swingarm inspired by the one used on the Caballero 700. A choice that for Fantic improves both stiffness and off-road performance, also reducing the weight by 2kg compared to the previous steel version. All 2023 versions and colors are confirmed, to which is added, in the Scrambler version, the historic light blue color. The entire Caballero range will also be equipped with the new app for iOS and Android Fantic Garage, capable of managing functionality, maintenance and navigation of the motorbike, in a single practical platform.