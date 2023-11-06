Engine: Single-cylinder 4-stroke, liquid-cooled
Pot. Max.: 11 kW (15 CV)
Displacement: 124.66 cc
Bore: 52mm Stroke: 58.7mm
Distribution: Single camshaft with 4 valves, variable timing
Injection: Electronic
Starting: Electric
Gears: 6
Clutch: Multi-disc in oil bath, anti-hopping
Exhaust system: chamber expansion body with stainless steel absorption silencer
Frame: Mixed: Steel trellis with aluminum side plates
Rear subframe: Removable in steel
Swingarm: aluminum
Tyres: 110/70×17 – 140/70×17
Rims: 5-spoke aluminum
Brakes: Front disc ø320mm with radial caliper – Rear disc ø230mm; Dual channel ABS
Steering plates: Aluminium
Front suspension: FANTIC FRS ø41mm USD
Rear suspension: FANTIC FRS 125 with preload adjustment
Headlights: Full LED rear and front
Arrows: Front & Rear LED
Instrumentation: 5” TFT with Bluetooth
Length: 1996mm
Saddle height: 810mm
Interasse: 1372mm
Tank: capacity 12
