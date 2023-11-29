A few weeks ago we told you about a clue that suggested the possible delay of FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time and, now, it has been confirmed by those responsible at Level-5.

The game will mark the long-awaited return of Fantasy Life

As you surely remember, the company announced a new digital event that took place this morning, where it shared different news about its upcoming titles that were planned for the end of 2023.

However, the news was a bit disappointing for fans, as it was confirmed that FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time has been delayed and will now arrive sometime in summer 2024.

Here you can see the new trailer:

“FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time”

We’ve released a new video featuring the before and after of FANTASY LIFE!

The game is scheduled for a summer 2024 release, so stay tuned for more updates! ▼YouTubehttps://t.co/L2L0413vup#FLi #L5vision pic.twitter.com/jnSRgzz0bQ — FANTASY LIFE Series (@FANTASYLIFE_EN) November 29, 2023

It is worth mentioning that Level-5 stated that it already had a date to release the title, but made the “strategic decision” to wait until next summer, which the community found suspicious and even linked it to a possible launch of the Nintendo Switch successor .

What will FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time be about?

FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time will be a simulator that will allow you to start a new life on an interesting island, where you can choose the occupation you like the most, build your city and unravel the mysteries of the place.

This Level-5 proposal will arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2024, with an exact date still to be confirmed. We will continue to inform you about any developments in the future. In the meantime, you can find out other news about Level-5 at this link.

Do you think the game will be delayed? Tell us in the comments.

