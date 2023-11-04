Here are the predictions from the “Football Laboratory” team for all the head-to-head pairings this week. 11 couples, 11 tips, to try to reach the prize pool

Mirko Gabriel Briglia and Alberto Franzò

November 3 – MILAN

Eleventh day of the championship, another in which to try to hit the prize money for the Fantaampionato “Head to head” (which this week reached 8000 euros). Eleven pairs of players, the aim of the game is to guess who, in each single pairing, will bring home the highest fantasy vote in their game. 1-x-2, like the “slipsheet”, but to achieve the goal in the head-to-head match you need to score not 13, but 11. Here is some advice from the “Football Laboratory” team

Martinez or Berisha

—

Genoa has an excellent defense while Empoli visits a very attacking Frosinone, with only Inter and Roma having scored more than the Ciociari at home, so the choice falls on 1.

here o dossena

—

2, with the Italian playing against a Genoa who are not very prolific away from home (only 3 goals) while Verona can suffer attacks from Monza.

Patric o Rrahmani

—

The Kosovar often rises in the ranks, a goal could arrive: choice on 2. The Lazio centre-back is rising in the hierarchy, also thanks to Casale’s injury, but he is known for some of his errors and has scored only one goal in his entire career career.

Dumfries o Hernandez

—

Clash between great derby enemies, with Theo not in great shape and against an Udinese looking for points. Green light for Denzel, who could physically dominate the excellent but young Ruggeri, and therefore 1.

Calafiori o Ferreira

—

The Roma youth player is amazing as a central defender and will face a personal derby. On the contrary, the Portuguese is not sure of his starting place and against the Rossoneri he could get a bad rating (if he faces Leão): 1.

Bohinen or Gagliardini

—

The former has a difficult match against Napoli and may not play; the second is more reliable, immovable on Palladino’s board with 95% of the minutes played. Added to this is the data on shots, with the Salernitana midfielder attempting shots only 0.8 times per 90 minutes compared to 2.0 for the former Atalanta and Inter player. Choice on 2 therefore.

Bove o Boloca

—

Two tight matches in Lecce and Turin, with tough battles between the midfields, but it is unlikely that these two will go to the bonuses. The Sassuolo midfielder has shot less, but puts more quality in the middle of the pitch (0.95 key passes per game and a better 93.3% of passes completed): card X seems the best.

Prati o Ramadani

—

Complicated match for the Albanian midfielder; the young Italian on the launching pad like his Cagliari. Choice 1 is also guided by the data on the greater presence in the penalty area (0.91 vs 0.20 touches P90).

Vlahovic or Gonzalez

—

Very complicated match from an environmental point of view for the Juventus striker, and – incredible or perhaps not – the Argentine touched more balls in the opponent’s area on average than the Serbian: go for 2.

Reinier or Cambiaghi

—

The numbers say 2: the Frosinone player scored a goal with 0.4 expected goals (xG), while the Empoli striker is still without a goal despite 1 xG.

Immobile or Scamacca

—

The Atalanta striker is in great form, but is playing against an Inter team that has not yet conceded an away goal. Ciro also has the penalty variable and is approaching 200 goals in Serie A: our last choice is 1.

November 3 – 1.39pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED